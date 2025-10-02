Two wanted criminals held in south-west Delhi: Police

NEW DELHI: A pre-dawn encounter unfolded in South-West Delhi on October 1 when two wanted criminals, Arman (26) and Basheer (24) of JJ Colony, Bawana, allegedly opened fire on police near Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Sanjay Van.

Acting on a tip-off, the Operation Cell team led by Inspector Vijay Baliyan attempted to intercept them, triggering a gunfight.

Arman was shot in the leg and taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, while Basheer was apprehended at the scene with an illegal firearm. Officers were unharmed. Both accused have extensive criminal records, and further investigation

is underway.