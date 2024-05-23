Two versions: ‘Want fair probe, justice in Maliwal assault case’

New Delhi: In his first reaction on AAP MP Swati Maliwal’s alleged assault at his official residence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he expects a fair investigation into the matter and justice should be served.

Maliwal has alleged she was “assaulted” by Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar when she went to meet the chief minister on May 13. The police have registered a case and arrested Kumar in connection with it. The chief minister said the matter is currently “sub-judice” and his comment might affect the proceedings.

“But I expect there will be a fair investigation. Justice should be served. There are two versions of the event. Police should investigate both versions fairly and justice should be done,” Kejriwal said. His aide Kumar is currently in five-day police custody in connection with the case. Earlier Wednesday, Maliwal alleged that there is a “lot of pressure” on everyone in the party to malign her.

“Yesterday I got a call from a big leader of the party. They told me how there is a lot of pressure on everyone, they have to say bad things against Swati, they have to break her by leaking her personal photos. It is being said that anyone who supports

her will be expelled from the party,” the Rajya Sabha MP said in a post on X.