Two teens stabbed inside Delhi shop

New Delhi: Two teenagers were injured after being stabbed by unidentified assailants inside a shop at Akash Cinema Market in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area on Thursday afternoon. The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call received at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 2 pm on Thursday, when beat staff from Adarsh Nagar Police Station received information about a stabbing at Shanti Bhawan Shop in the busy market. Police personnel rushed to the spot and found that two boys had attacked the victims with a sharp weapon, while two of their associates were allegedly waiting outside the shop during the assault.

The injured were identified as Rehan (17) a resident of Ram Rahim Chowk in Bhalaswa Dairy, and Gaurav (18) who lives in the same locality.

Police said Rehan sustained multiple stab injuries on his thigh along with a minor injury on his chest. He was immediately shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital by the beat staff, where he received initial treatment before being referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital for further medical management. Gaurav suffered a comparatively minor sharp weapon injury on his leg and was treated for his wounds, police said, adding that his condition is stated to be stable. Preliminary inquiry indicates that the attackers fled the scene soon after the incident.