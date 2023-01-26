Two students claim JNUSU members harassed them

Two JNU students have alleged they were assaulted and harassed by some members of the students union, an allegation rejected by JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who claimed they threw stones at a gathering watching a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday night. The Left-backed AISA, whose members took part in the screening of the documentary, rejected the allegation, claiming they caught two Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members but they were not harassed.

“We caught them when they threw stones at us but did not harass them in any form,” AISA JNU president Qasim said. Police said they have received cross-complaints from both Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

There was no immediate official response from the JNU administration to the allegations and counter-claims of the students. It had on Monday, in an advisory, said the JNUSU had not taken its permission for the event and it should be cancelled, warning of strict disciplinary action.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said they caught two ABVP members who threw stones at them. “We were peacefully watching the documentary on our cell phones as the university snapped the power and Internet. ABVP goons threw stones at us. We caught two of them,” she said.





