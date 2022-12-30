Two stray puppies allegedly strangled to death in Dwarka; Delhi Police files FIR

New Delhi: Delhi Police recently registered a case in connection with the alleged killing of two stray dogs in Dwarka. Police said on Thursday that the incident took place in Dwarka's Sector-9 area.

"On Wednesday, a complaint was received regarding the killing of stray dogs in a secluded park in Sec 9, Dwarka. A case FIR No 692/22 u/s 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of the India Penal Code, dated December 28, 2022, at Dwarka South police station was registered on the complaint. Post-mortem of the dogs was conducted. Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused person," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said.

Meanwhile, the matter came to light when senior Congress leader and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi took to twitter to post a screenshot of a Facebook post informing about the alleged incident. The screenshot also showed the purported photos of two dogs. One of them is seen hanging from a tree, while the body of the other dog is lying on the ground.

The Facebook post claimed that the incident took place on Tuesday evening.

"This is unbelievable. How anyone who can think of doing this, much less do it, is unimaginable. Logic says no but the full force of the heart says the perpetrators must meet the same fate as victims," Singhvi tweeted.

