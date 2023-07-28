Two stabbed to death in separate incidents in city

New Delhi: A gold supplier was stabbed to death allegedly by four people, including his employees, in Karol Bagh area here, police said on Thursday.



At around 10.45 pm on Wednesday, police got information regarding the incident that took place in Beadonpura, they said.

Police reached the spot and found one Pratap Jadhav, a resident of WEA Karol Bagh and a native of Maharashtra, lying in a pool of blood with stab injuries in a room, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

During inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased supplied gold to jewellers. A total of Rs 39.50 lakh cash was seized from the room, the DCP said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Police checked the CCTV footage near the spot in which four suspects were seen. Of them, two were identified as Ganesh and Sudeep, employees of the deceased, police said.

Sudeep, a resident of Karnataka, has been nabbed and teams are working to apprehend the other suspects, they added.

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by two brothers in north Delhi’s Narela area.

The accused and the victim lived in the same building and fought frequently, they said.

Police got a PCR call on Thursday at 2.14 am that a person was stabbed in his neck and stomach, they said.

A team which went to the spot found a man lying in a pool of blood. He was identified as Rahul, a resident of Swatantra Nagar in Narela. Rahul was rushed to SRHC Hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said. According to police, two brothers, including a minor, had a row with Rahul Wednesday night which got violent.

During the fight, the younger of the two brothers held Rahul and his brother stabbed him with a knife, according to witnesses, the DCP said.

The knife and other incriminating material have been seized from the possession of the two brothers, both of which have been apprehended, police said.

A case has been registered at Narela Police Station and further investigation is in progress, they said.