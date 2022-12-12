Two snatchers held, 24 mobile phones recovered

New Delhi: The Delhi police has arrested a duo of desperate snatchers and recovered two dozen snatched mobile phones and a gold chain, the officials said on Monday.

The accused persons have been identified as Mohd. Sonu (26) and Mohd. Saddam (25) is both are resident of Delhi's Paharganj area.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP) South Delhi Chandan Chowdhary, a team of Malviya Nagar police Station comprising ATO Inspector Sanjeev Kumar and other staff of the station under the supervision of ACP Hauz Khas Ram Sunder was constituted to solve a case of snatching that was reported on Sunday in Malviya Nagar police station.

The team carried out an intensive search and successfully apprehended both the snatchers. Further investigation is under process, DCP Chandan Chowdhary

added.