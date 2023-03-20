Two siblings arrested for killing sister

noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar police have arrested two brothers for allegedly killing their sister and throwing her body in Hindon River. Cops said that the duo doubted their sister’s character and strangled her to death.

According to police, the two suspects have been identified as Shahrukh and Sartaj, both residents of Kakrala village in Phase-II area of Noida.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida), Rambadan Singh, said that the woman was murdered on March 8 while the body was recovered on March 13.

“The woman’s missing report was registered by her brothers only trying to evade arrest. However during questioning, police found that they had strangulated their sister for doubting her character as she was staying away from her husband,” Singh said.