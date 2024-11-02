Two shot dead on Diwali night; minor apprehended

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has apprehended a juvenile for a gun-firing incident in Shahdara’s Bihari Colony, which left two people dead and one injured on the night of Diwali over a financial dispute.

The victims were identified as Akash alias Chottu (40) son of Satyaprakash, Rishabh Sharma (16) son of Yogesh Sharma, and Krish Sharma (10) son of Akash Sharma alias Chottu, all were the residents of Bihari colony.

According to the police reports, the incident was first reported around 8:23 p.m. through a PCR call, alerting officers at the Farsh Bazar police station.

SHO Farsh Bazar, along with additional police personnel, immediately arrived at the scene to find traces of blood and learn that the victims had been transported to a nearby hospital by bystanders.

The firing claimed the lives of Akash Sharma, and Rishabh Sharma, who were declared dead at the hospital. A third victim, Krish Sharma, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

Eyewitness Yash Sharma, a family member, provided crucial details regarding the assailants. According to his statement, the family was celebrating Diwali outside their home when a distant relative of theirs, identified as a juvenile, arrived at the scene on a scooter.

Shortly after, an unidentified masked individual appeared. Yash alleged that Lakshay Sharma, a friend of the juvenile, instructed the masked assailant to target Akash, who was then shot along with the two boys. Both suspects quickly fled the scene after the shooting.

In response to the shooting, an FIR, dated November 1, 2024, was filed at Farsh Bazar police station.

The case is being pursued under multiple sections, including sections 103 and 109, related to abetment and instigation of the crime, and sections 351(3) and 3(5) BNS with firearms charges.

During initial interrogations, the apprehended juvenile reportedly confessed to harboring a grudge against Akash Sharma.

He alleged that Sharma had reneged on a promise to pay him 70,000 rupees, which prompted him to seek revenge. The juvenile reportedly enlisted friends, including Lakshay, to help carry out the shooting.

Police officials have assured residents that they are committed to resolving the case swiftly and are conducting further investigations.