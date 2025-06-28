Two separate stabbing incidents in Rohini; two dead, several hurt

NEW DELHI: Two separate stabbing incidents within two hours were reported in Delhi’s Aman Vihar, leaving two dead, including a minor, and several others injured, an official said on Friday.

The first incident was reported at 8:31 pm on Thursday when a PCR call was received at Aman Vihar Police Station regarding a stabbing incident near Shani Bazar Road in Sultanpuri. A minor was killed and three others were injured. The police team rushed to the spot in Balbir Nagar, Kirari, where blood stains were found splattered across a narrow street between two residential houses.

“During the local enquiry, it was revealed that three injured people had already been shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Mangolpuri. One of them was declared dead,” a senior police officer said.

The officer added that there was a prior dispute ongoing between two groups, following this, one of them attacked the other.

Crime and forensic teams were called to the scene for evidence collection. An eyewitness account was recorded, and a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Aman Vihar Police Station.

Barely two hours later, at 10:47 pm, another stabbing incident was reported from the same area where two brothers were stabbed.

A call from Sanjay Gandhi Hospital alerted police regarding the admission of two stab victims, Pradeep and Deepak. While Pradeep succumbed to his injuries, Deepak was admitted for treatment, an officer said. Two minors who allegedly stabbed Pradeep and Deepak have been apprehended.

Based on an eyewitness account, a BNS case was registered. Forensic teams inspected both scenes, collected evidence, and reviewed CCTV footage. Police said further investigation into

the incident is ongoing.