Two robbers held after splurging looted money at nightclub

NEW DELHI: Two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing individuals collecting payments and spending part of the stolen money at a nightclub, Delhi Police

said on Wednesday.

On May 21, near East Azad Nagar Metro Station, Sandeep Kumar, a 30-year-old collection agent, was robbed at gunpoint of Rs 90,000 by two helmeted men on a motorcycle. A day later, Raj Kumar Singh, a private employee, was assaulted and robbed of Rs 3.34 lakh and his scooter near

Jagannath Temple.Police linked both cases to a similar robbery in Krishna Nagar.

CCTV footage helped identify one suspect, Rameshwer Mathur alias Ramu, who was arrested in Bulandshahr. He confessed to spending Rs 80,000 at a nightclub and using the rest to repay debts. His accomplice, Vijay Singh from Ghaziabad, was

arrested on May 27.