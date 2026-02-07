Two repeat offenders held after brief encounter

NEW DELHI: Two alleged repeat offenders were arrested by the Delhi Police’s R.K. Puram team following a brief exchange of fire in south-west Delhi early on Thursday.



Police said they acted on specific intelligence received by the RK Puram Police Station regarding the movement of a wanted criminal and his associate, who were reportedly armed and planning to commit a crime in the area. The encounter took place at around 3.15 am near a bus stand on Venkateswara Marg in RK Puram. When a patrol team attempted to intercept the suspects, they allegedly opened fire, with bullets striking the bulletproof jackets of two police personnel.

Police returned fire, injuring one of the suspects in the knee, after which both men were overpowered and taken into custody. No police personnel were injured.

Police identified the accused as Sanjay Sharma alias Darinda (35), described as a habitual offender, and his associate Jaggal alias Sonu. A pistol, live cartridges, spent shells and burglary tools were seized. A case has been registered under the BNS and Arms Act, and further investigation is underway.