Two raids, one day: Delhi sees rise in fake raid scams, police urge vigilance

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a public alert after two alarming cases of fake enforcement raids were reported in the city within a span of a week. In both incidents, the accused posed as officials from central investigative agencies and managed to dupe victims of large sums of money and gold.

In the first case, three individuals were arrested for impersonating Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and allegedly abducting and robbing a Bentley showroom employee of Rs 30 lakh.

The incident took place on June 20 in the high-security Chanakyapuri area near the Hungarian Embassy.

The victim, assistant manager Anil Tiwari, was intercepted by two men, one dressed in a police uniform, who claimed he was under arrest in an ED case.

“They showed him a fake ED letter and took him back to the showroom located inside the Samrat Hotel.

There, they took the keys to a Bentley car and fled with cash stored in its boot,” said a senior police officer.

The accused were identified as Sunil Kumar Taneja (46), Suraj (22), and Sumit Yadav (25). Yadav, a sales executive at the showroom, had allegedly shared insider information with the gang. Sunil and Suraj, both with

dubious backgrounds, were arrested from Gurugram and South Delhi respectively. So far, Rs 15 lakh

of the stolen cash has

been recovered.

In a separate case on the same day in Prasad Nagar, four individuals one of them a woman, posed as Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials and stole gold worth approximately Rs 1 crore from a businessman.

According to the complaint, the businessman was lured by a contact from Panipat to bring the gold to an office in Karol Bagh for a prospective deal. Once there, fake DRI officials locked him in a washroom and fled with the gold, his

phones, and cash.

Delhi Police has urged citizens to verify IDs of anyone posing as government officials and immediately report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or by dialling 112. Investigations in

both cases are ongoing.