Two policemen arrested in bribery case in Gurugram

A constable and a special police officer were arrested here on Wednesday after being booked under the anti-corruption act in a bribery case, police said.

Both accused were produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody, they added. “We produced the duo in a city court today and they have been sent into judicial custody while further probe is underway,” said ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya.

Two police personnel identified as constable Suresh and special police officer (SPO) Sher Singh posted on a police rider bike were suspended on Tuesday for allegedly taking money from a car driver. They were allegedly threatening to issue a challan to him.

An FIR was registered against both cops at the Civil Lines police station on Tuesday.

According to police, a person approached the SHO of the Civil Lines police station on Tuesday and showed him a purported video of the two policemen taking Rs 1,000 from him by threatening to challan him.

An FIR under the anti-corruption act was registered against them and a departmental inquiry was also initiated.

Police Commissioner Vikas Arora earlier said they had a zero tolerance policy in place towards corruption and added that strict action would be initiated if any police official was found involved in corrupt activities.