Two persons run over by vehicle after e-rickshaw overturns in north Delhi

New Delhi: Two persons were killed while two others got injured when an e-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned and they were run over by a vehicle in north Delhi’s Burari, police said on Tuesday.



Police were informed on Monday night that an e-rickshaw had overturned at Pushta Road in which one person died on the spot and three others got injured, DCP (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where one died during treatment, the DCP said, adding the victims were returning from catering work in Jahangirpuri.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the e-rickshaw overturned, following which its occupants fell on the road. They were run over by a vehicle, possibly a dumper, police said.

According to the police, some people saw a speeding vehicle run over the victims. It is still being established how the accident occurred.

The accident took place at Pushta Road (Baba Colony to Peeli Kothi). The PCR van and local staff rushed the injured to the hospital, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjeev (45), the e-rickshaw driver and a resident of Swaroop Nagar, and Amar Singh (36), a resident of Nathupura, Kalsi said. An unidentified woman and Pappu (45), a resident of Nathupura, were injured in the accident and they are in a critical condition, he said.

A case under the IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered, the DCP said.