Two pedestrians die after hit-and-run; driver still untraced

New Delhi: Two pedestrians succumbed to their injuries after a hit-and-run in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar on Tuesday evening, with the driver of the offending vehicle still untraced.

Police were alerted through a PCR call received at the Moti Nagar Police Station.

The deceased were identified as Munni Raj (48), son of Chauth Mal and resident of Nehru Nagar, Anand Parbat, Delhi, and Surajpal (74), son of Laxmi Narain and resident of Chara Mandi Zakhira, Delhi.

According to the police, the PCR call was received at 6.10 pm on November 26, reporting an accident at the Jakhira gol chakkar.

When officers reached the spot, they found a damaged Tata Tiago abandoned with the driver missing. The two injured pedestrians had already been taken to ABG Hospital by a PCR unit.

Hospital records show that both men were admitted on the evening of the incident. Owing to the severity of their injuries, they were referred to a higher medical centre, after which their families shifted them to RML Hospital.

Investigating officers seized the abandoned vehicle and collected the medico-legal certificates of the victims.

Attempts were made to record their statements, but police said neither was medically fit to provide an account of what had occurred.

Based on initial findings, an FIR was registered under sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Moti Nagar Police Station.

On Wednesday, police received information through DD entries that both victims had died during treatment.

Post-mortem examinations were initiated soon afterwards, and the results are awaited. With the deaths, the case has intensified, and investigators are working to identify and locate the person who fled after abandoning the vehicle.

Police said they are examining CCTV footage from the vicinity, verifying the ownership of the Tata Tiago involved, and questioning locals who may have seen the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The investigation is under way, and officials stated that further legal action would follow once the forensic and post-mortem reports are received.