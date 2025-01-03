‘Two peddlers held with cannabis worth ₹21.5L’

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested two men, hailing from Rajasthan, and claimed to have seized 21.6 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 21.5 lakhs from their possession, an official said on Thursday.

The accused were arrested from Vihar Mohan Garden area in Delhi on December 23, a police officer said.

A police team found a car with two occupants in it parked in front of a junk yard. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 21.6 kg of cannabis, said the officer.

The duo was identified as Kamal Singh (33) and Ashok Kumar (26), residents of Rajasthan’s Alwar, he said.

Kamal is a history-sheeter and is facing charges in 25 cases involving the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Arms Act, and attempt to murder, he added.

Ashok, another addict, has a history of criminal activity with three prior cases of robbery and thefts, the officer said.

The accused worked as drug peddlers in Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, he said.