Two Nigerians, cab driver held with Rs 3.3 cr cocaine

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested two Nigerian nationals, Joshua Amarachukwa (30) and Kone N Golo Seydou (27), along with cab driver Vinit (24), seizing 563 grams of highly purified cocaine valued at Rs 3.3 crore.



The operation commenced on September 27 after receiving intelligence about a drug syndicate operating in Delhi and the National Capital

Region (NCR).

Amarachukwa was arrested while travelling in a taxi, where 257 grams of cocaine were found.

He later identified Seydou as the primary supplier. During a subsequent raid, Seydou was discovered with 306 grams of cocaine.

Seydou, who arrived in India on a business visa, had previously smuggled 2 kilograms of cocaine, distributing it through a trusted network of clients. Vinit, the cab driver, owned the vehicle used for transporting the drug.