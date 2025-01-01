Two Nigerian nationals held for smuggling heroin: Police
NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested two Nigerian nationals, Amans Osaretin (alias Fred) and Thompson (alias Emeka), for allegedly running a heroin distribution syndicate across
Delhi-NCR.
Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a car near Ashram Ring Road on December 26. A search revealed 442 grams of heroin concealed in a juice pack inside Osaretin’s
jacket pocket.
His disclosure led to Thompson’s arrest in Nilothi Extension. Four mobile phones used for drug operations
were seized.
Fred, a Greater Noida resident, arrived in India in 2014 for medical treatment. Thompson, who arrived in 2021 for medical reasons,
overstayed his visa.
The pair are linked to a multi-state drug network.
