Two new projects approved to upgrade infra at Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) is upgrading the Delhi Assembly’s infrastructure with two new projects one of which involves the repair of existing infrastructure while the second is the construction of a gazebo in the chief minister’s park, officials said on Thursday.

These projects follow Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta’s push for infrastructure upgrades.

According to the plan, a project has been approved to repair the toilet blocks in the Assembly hall and MLA lounges along with the upgradation of cabinets in the pantry and the repair of the boundary wall starting near the reception area up to gate number

two of the assembly campus. The cost of this project is around Rs 48 lakh.

“A tender has been floated for the project and work will take around one and a half months to complete from the time work is awarded. Other technical interventions are also being made on the campus,” a PWD official said.

The PWD will construct a gazebo (seating structure) inside the Chief Minister Park at Delhi Assembly to create a space to sit. The cost of this project is around Rs 30 lakh.

“The structure will be made of pink sandstone, having a height of five metres in an octagonal gazebo design. Between the pillars of the gazebo, ‘jali’ will be installed under the curved roof according to the design approved by the Assembly authorities,” the tender says. Since taking over as Speaker, Vijender Gupta has made a series of announcements on the revamp of the Assembly campus.