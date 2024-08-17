Two nabbed in north E Delhi for murder over old enmity

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two individuals for the brutal murder of a 25-year-old man for an old enmity in North-East Delhi’s Chauhan Banger area on Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as Rizwan alias Chota Rizwan (25) son of Ayub resident of Chauhan Bangar, Jafrabad, however, the accused were identified as Suhail (22) son of Shakeel resident of Chauhan Bangar, Delhi, and Mehran (22) son of Jamil resident of Gali No. 8, Bharampuri, Delhi.

The incident was reported when a PCR call alerted police to a firing in Chauhan Bangar. Rizwan was found shot and later declared dead at the hospital. The case was registered under Sections 103(1)3(5) BNS and 25/27 of the Arms Act at the Jafrabad Police Station.

A team led by Inspector Yogesh Vashishtha identified suspects Suhail and Mehran. They were apprehended on Loni Road, confessing to the crime, which stemmed from an old enmity. Two semi-automatic pistols and a Scooty

were seized.