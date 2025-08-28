Two nabbed in ₹70L visa scam

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a visa fraud racket that duped at least 19 Nepali nationals of nearly Rs 70 lakh on the pretext of arranging work

visas for Serbia.

The accused, identified as Jayakab (41) of Greater Noida and Rupesh (42) of Chhawla, Delhi, were arrested, with police seizing 13 Nepali passports, two mobile phones and incriminating

digital evidence.

The case originated from a complaint filed on August 22 by 22-year-old Sujan Khadka, who alleged that he and others had been deceived with forged visas and job offer letters, paying about €3,500 each through digital transfers.

Verification later confirmed the visas were fake. During questioning, the accused admitted to targeting Nepali citizens. Police suspect the racket, linked to hawala channels, has been

active for years.