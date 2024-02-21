Two nabbed for stealing computers from Hindu Rao Hospital

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested two men for stealing seven newly-purchased computers from Bara Hindu Rao Hospital.



The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at Sabzi Mandi Police Station.

The arrested accused were identified as Ravinder Kumar alias Lala (27) resident of Singalpur, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, and Sunny (30) resident of Sector-25, Rohini, Delhi.

According to the police, the arrest came after an intense investigation following a complaint lodged by the Chief Medical Officer at the hospital, on February 12. The complaint, registered online under sections 380/457 of the Indian Penal Code, detailed the theft from the Dean’s office on the intervening night of February 11 and 12. The dedicated police team of the Delhi Police launched a thorough technical and on-ground investigation.

Analysis of CCTV footage from the hospital premises led to the spotting of a silver Honda Amaze and two individuals, one visible with a face covered in a hoody.

Technical surveillance and human intelligence led investigators to Shalimar Bagh, where the vehicle, registered under the name of an elderly woman residing in the area, was located.

The vehicle’s link to the crime was established through its presence in the CCTV footage and subsequent revelations by Akarsh, the son of the car’s owner, who disclosed that Sunny, a Lab Attendant at the hospital, had borrowed the car.

Upon his arrest on February 15, Sunny confessed to the burglary, implicating his friend Ravinder Kumar alias Lala, a driver from

Shalimar Bagh. Both individuals admitted to planning and executing the theft for quick financial gain. The stolen computers were recovered by the police, along with the vehicle used in the burglary.

Further interrogation revealed the duo’s attempt to disguise the vehicle’s identity by altering its registration plate with black adhesive tape.