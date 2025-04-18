Two nabbed for running immigration fraud at IGIA

NEW DELHI: The IGIA Police have arrested two fraudsters from Punjab, Neeraj Passi (41) and Sunny alias Joginder Pal (37), for orchestrating an immigration racket. The arrests followed the apprehension of Harpal Singh, a deportee who had illegally travelled from Hong Kong to Delhi using a fraudulent passport.

Harpal, who overstayed in Hong Kong after his asylum plea was rejected in 2024, had paid Rs 2 lakh to Sunny for the travel arrangement. Neeraj facilitated the illegal return, with Harpal’s passport being used to bring another individual to India. The discrepancy in Harpal’s passport, discovered during immigration checks, led to the arrest. A team led by Inspector Sushil Goyal tracked down the agents via technical surveillance. The investigation continues, with authorities seeking to uncover further fraudulent activities.