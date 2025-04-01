Two nabbed for robbing cab driver in NW Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a cab driver in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Vishnu Jha alias Mania (22) and Deepak (28), are habitual offenders with multiple cases of theft, snatching and gambling registered against them, he said.

The looted car, the driver’s mobile phone, and the weapon used in the crime were recovered from their possession, he added. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said, “The incident occurred in the early hours of March 27, when the victim, Satender Pal, was repairing a punctured tire of his cab near Shani Mandi in Adarsh Nagar.”

Mania and Deepak forced Pal into a car, assaulted him, and robbed him. After abandoning him, they fled. Police later traced the stolen vehicle, arrested the duo, and recovered the stolen items.