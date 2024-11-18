Two nabbed for cheating people on pretext of currency exchange

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested two men who were allegedly involved in a racket that cheated people on the pretext of currency exchange, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Neeraj alias Raju and Karan alias Rahul, both 23, were apprehended from Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said.

They allegedly duped victims by posing as individuals seeking to exchange US dollars for Indian currency, the officer said.

According to the officer, the duo would use genuine dollars initially to gain the victims’ trust before handing over bundles of paper disguised as cash in exchange for money.

In recent incidents reported in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar, they defrauded a man of Rs 2 lakh and an elderly person of Rs 1 lakh using the same modus operandi, he said.

Neeraj has a criminal record under the NDPS and Arms Acts, while Karan has faced fraud and burglary charges. Both are linked to similar crimes across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

During interrogation, they admitted to scamming Rs 1.5 lakh at Ratlam Railway Station, Madhya Pradesh. Further investigations are underway to trace their associates.