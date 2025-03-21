Two nabbed for armed robbery at retd DU professor’s house in Capital: Police

NEW DELHI: Two men have been arrested for an armed robbery at a retired Delhi University professor’s house in Ashok Vihar, police said on Thursday.

The suspects, Suraj alias Akhil (32) and Sachin (29), both from Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, planned the crime with Sachin’s girlfriend, who worked as a domestic help at the professor’s house. On February 17, a group of armed intruders tied up the victims, looted gold and silver jewellery, cash, mobile phones, and a car before fleeing. They later abandoned the vehicle near Wazirpur and escaped by cab.

CCTV footage helped police identify the suspects. With technical surveillance, officers tracked them to Gautam Budh Nagar. Suraj was caught near Crossing Republic Mall, Ghaziabad, and Sachin was later arrested.

During interrogation, they admitted to the crime. Sachin’s girlfriend had provided details of the valuables and helped them

enter the house.