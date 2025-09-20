Two nabbed for aiding ₹6 crore stock mkt fraud

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two men for allegedly aiding a multi-crore stock market fraud.

The accused, Kulwant Singh of Bijnor and Devender Singh of Udham Singh Nagar, acted as “account providers” to syndicates that duped investors of nearly Rs 6 crore through fake IPO funding and trading apps like CBCX.

At least Rs 20 lakh was traced to a Bank of Baroda account of an NGO they controlled, used as a laundering channel.

Police said the men provided cheque books, ATM cards, and online banking access to fraudsters for commissions.

Around 30 bank accounts have been identified, with further financial trails under probe.