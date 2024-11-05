Two nabbed after test drive turned car theft

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Auto Theft Squad of the Delhi Police has arrested two men after robbing a Ford Endeavour under the pretext of a test drive.

The accused were identified as Vikas alias Sonu (23) and Mohit (23), both residents of Sonipat, Haryana.

According to the police, the incident occurred on October 27, when the complainant, Rajinder, a 23-year-old driver working at a Karol Bagh car showroom, reported that two unknown men took the car on a test drive from the showroom on Arya Samaj Road.

During the drive, the suspects stopped under the guise of inspecting the vehicle’s engine, forced Rajinder out, and drove away with the car.

A case was registered at the Karol Bagh Police Station under an FIR. In response, AATS Central District formed a dedicated team led by Inspector Raghuveer Singh.

The squad, which included SI Surender, ASI Yajurvander Sharma, and several head constables, conducted a detailed investigation.

Officers reviewed extensive CCTV footage and conducted both technical and manual surveillance to track the suspects.

On Saturday, the AATS team located the suspects near the Delhi-Rohtak highway close to Sonepat, Haryana. Acting quickly, the squad apprehended the two men following a brief struggle, recovering the stolen Endeavour.

The suspects, identified as Vikas and Mohit, confessed during interrogation. Vikas revealed prior criminal involvement, including attempted murder, firearms possession, and an assault case in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Released from Jaipur Jail on October 19, he conspired with Mohit to obtain a car to help him take revenge on a relative who had filed charges

against him.

Their plan involved staging a crime using the vehicle to create the illusion of

an accident.

The swift action by AATS Central District has thwarted a planned violent crime, preventing a revenge plot that involved using a stolen vehicle to stage an accident.