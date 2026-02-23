Two nabbed after brief encounter near UER-II

NEW DELHI: Two men, including a former tuition teacher allegedly linked to the Vinod alias Vicky Sanyasi gang associated with the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang, were arrested by the Anti-Gangster Squad (AGS) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch after a brief encounter near UER-II in the early hours of February 22.

Police said they had received a tip-off about the suspects’ movement. The accused were identified as Bharat alias Manni (23), a resident of Uttam Nagar, and Veeraz alias Virodhi (23), a resident of Rajapuri.

They were wanted in connection with a recent firing at a businessman’s office in Bindapur, allegedly to force a settlement in a land dispute. An FIR had been registered at Bindapur Police Station.

According to police, the duo opened fire while attempting to flee, firing two rounds at the team. Officers retaliated with three rounds, injuring Bharat in the leg. Two pistols, four empty cartridges, three live rounds and a stolen Honda Activa were recovered. Police suspect jailed gangsters directed the extortion bid.