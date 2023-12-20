Two more Oppn MPs suspended from Lok Sabha, total 143 so far

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday suspended two more Opposition MPs for showing placards in the House.

Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and A M Ariff of the CPI(M) were suspended for misconduct after a resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was adopted by the House.

This takes the number of suspended MPs in the Lok Sabha to 97. So far 143 Opposition MPs have been suspended from the two Houses of Parliament.

Meanwhile, sources said that MPs of the Opposition INDIA bloc will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on Thursday against the suspensions and stage a “mock Parliament”.

All suspended MPs will join the protest at Jantar Mantar, sources said.

They will also hold a “mock Parliament”. Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha is likely to be the speaker for the mock proceedings.

Opposition MPs have been demanding a discussion on the Parliament security breach and a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue. They have also sought action against the BJP MP who authorised the visitor pass for at least one of the culprits who jumped in the Lok Sabha gallery on December 13.