Two more arrested in Turkman Gate violence case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two more persons in connection with the stone pelting at Turkman Gate, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 18, an official said.

Those arrested so far have been identified as Mohd Naved (44), Mohd Faiz (20), Mohd Ubaidullah (23), Mohd Arib (25), Mohd Kashif (25), Mohd Kaif (23), Mohd Adnan (37), Sameer Hussain (40), Mohd Athar (20), Shahnawaz Alam (55), Mohd Imran (28), Mohd Imran alias Raju (36), Mohd Affan (20), Mohd Adil (20), Mohd Aamir Hamza (22), Mohd Ubaidullah (26), Fahim (30) and Mohd Sehzad (29), police said.

They said elaborate security arrangements remain in place in sensitive pockets of the Turkman Gate area, with deployment of police and paramilitary personnel to maintain law and order. Drone surveillance and CCTV monitoring have been intensified as police probe misinformation and stone pelting linked to violence during an anti-encroachment drive near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque. Five policemen, including the SHO, were injured after a social media post sparked protests, forcing police to use teargas.