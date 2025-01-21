Two minors apprehended for killing DSIIDC worker: Police

New Delhi:The Anti-Auto Theft Squad of outer north Delhi has apprehended two juveniles for the murder of a 54-year-old DSIIDC liquor vend employee stemming from a property dispute.

The deceased was identified as Dharamvir alias Billu (54) resident of Pooth Khurd, Delhi According to the police, the PCR call was received at 11:11 pm on Monday, reporting that a man had been shot.

Police rushed to the spot and identified the deceased as Dharamvir alias Billu and he was working at a DSIIDC liquor shop in

Sector-3, Rohini.

The incident occurred as Dharamvir was returning home. His car was found on a road near his residence with him unconscious in the driver’s seat. He had been shot and was bleeding profusely.

He was declared dead on the spot. Initial investigations linked Dharamvir’s murder to a Pooth Khurd

property dispute.

Police registered a case, apprehended two juveniles, and recovered a pistol, cartridges, and a vehicle. Authorities suspect the dispute was the motive and are verifying potential accomplices.