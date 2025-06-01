Two minor victims of CNG cylinder blast succumb to injuries in Sunder Nagri

New Delhi: Two young children lost their lives, and two others sustained critical injuries following a powerful CNG cylinder explosion in Sunder Nagri on Saturday afternoon. The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Nand Nagri Police Station. According to the police, the blast occurred around 4:33 PM at a godown located at K-322, Gali No. 6, K-Block, which was being used to store and repair old CNG cylinders. Police said the explosion took place during a repair operation, causing the iron gate of the workshop to blow outwards. At the time, three siblings, aged three, seven, and nine, were playing just outside. All three sustained severe burns, while a 25-year-old worker inside the godown, identified as Arshad, was also injured.

The children, identified as Sakib (7), Abbas (9), and Raja (3), were immediately taken to GTB Hospital. Sakib and Raja succumbed to their injuries during treatment, while Abbas remains in critical condition with 85 percent burns. Arshad suffered approximately 70 percent burns and is also under intensive care. Emergency services responded swiftly, with two fire tenders arriving on the scene to contain the fire. The blast site was inspected by crime and forensic teams, who are now investigating the cause of the explosion and whether safety protocols were violated. Legal action has been initiated against the owner of the godown. A case has been registered under Sections 287, 125A, and 326G of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with Section 106(1) added after the children’s deaths. Police are conducting raids to locate and arrest the accused. Residents expressed anger over the presence of hazardous materials in a residential area and called for stricter regulation. Authorities are under pressure to enforce tighter safety norms in the wake of the tragedy, as the investigation into the deadly blast continues.