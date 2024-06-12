Two minor siblings raped, blackmailed for 6 months: Cops

NOIDA: Two minor siblings were allegedly raped and blackmailed for money for over six months by two men in Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday.



The two accused - Rahul (23) and Suraj (25) - were arrested on Monday, a day after the girls’ father approached the local Beta 2 police station with a complaint leading to the registration of an FIR in the case, they said.

The two men had raped the siblings and video-graphed the acts, they said.

The girls aged 13 and 15 were befriended by the accused, who had extorted about Rs 10 lakh from the siblings’ family since January by threatening to circulate the videos on social media, police officials said.

“The accused befriended the two girls after contacting them over phone. They once lured the girls on the pretext of partying with them but fed them intoxicants and raped both the girls. At the time of the incident, the accused also made obscene videos of both the girls,” a police spokesperson said.

“Lakhs of rupees were extorted from the girls as the accused otherwise threatened to circulate the videos on social media and threatened to kill the girls,” the spokesperson said.

“The matter came to light when the father was looking for some money, which the family had kept at their home, but could not find and he asked the girls if they had seen the money. The girls then told their father that they had given the money to the accused and narrated the entire ordeal,” the official said.

On the basis of the father’s complaint, an FIR was immediately lodged under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 328 (giving poison to someone) to commit an offence), and 384 (extortion), the police said.

Charges under provisions of the stringent POCSO Act were also invoked in the case lodged on Sunday after which the accused were held on Monday from the Aichhar T-point in Greater Noida, the police added.

The accused were produced in a local court which has remanded them in judicial custody, the police said.