‘Two men wanted for Najafgarh murder caught after encounter’

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested two men wanted in connection with a murder case, following an encounter in Gurugram on Friday morning, police said. The accused have been identified as Mohit Jakhad (29), from Chhawla and Jatin Rajput (21), from Dwarka Mor.

The joint operation by Delhi Police and Gurugram Police was carried out around 4.30 am. The accused were allegedly involved in the murder of Neeraj Tehlan in Delhi’s Najafgarh on July 4, police said.

“During the encounter, the accused opened fire, discharging six rounds. One bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of a Head Constable Narpat, while another injured Sub-Inspector Vikas in the left arm. Police fired back in self-defence, injuring both accused in their legs,” said the officer. They were taken to Civil Hospital, Sector 10, in Gurugram for treatment, he added.

Police recovered two loaded pistols with five live cartridges and a motorcycle from their possession.