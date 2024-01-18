Two men shoot another after argument, victim sent to hospital

Two men allegedly shot at a 22-year-old man in a suspected case of a road rage in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area on Wednesday morning, police said. The victim, who has been identified as Sonipat resident Jatin Jain, was rushed to DDU hospital with a bullet injury on his hip and is undergoing treatment, they said. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and have arrested one of the accused from the spot.

“We got a PCR call at 11.50 am that a firing incident took place near Professor Joginder Singh Marg in Janakpuri area. A team was immediately dispatched to the spot for further investigation,” a senior police officer said.

The police officer said that Jain, who had come to Janakpuri to meet a friend, was parking his car in the District Centre parking lot when they got involved in a verbal spat with two motorcycle-borne men. Jatin and his friend crossed the road but the two accused followed them and a heated argument took place again when one man “whipped out a pistol from his pocket and fired a bullet towards Jain. The bullet hit him on his left hip,” said the officer.