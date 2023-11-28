Two men seriously wounded in cylinder blast in South Delhi

New Delhi: Two people were seriously burned when a gas cylinder went through a blast during refilling in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, police said on Monday.

The house where the blast took place was gravely damaged. Police found two gas cylinders and tools used in refilling at the house. According to police, the blast took place on November 25, when two people were refilling a cylinder that caused a gas leak and an electricity spark set off the blast.

“A spark resulted in the blast which caused injuries to those people and damage to the roof of the room. The

injured were rushed to a nearby hospital by police in a PCR vehicle. The two men were identified as Jaiveer and Arvind

Pandey,” the FIR filed in the matter read.