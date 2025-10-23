Two men, one juvenile apprehended for armed robbery in Gandhi Ngr

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested two men and apprehended a juvenile for a violent armed robbery on a cloth shop employee in Gandhi Nagar. The accused, Faizan (20) of New Seelampur and Armaan Malik (20) of Mustafabad, allegedly attacked Manohar Lal, a shop worker carrying Rs 1.1 lakh in cash, on October 12 near Main Road, Gandhi Nagar. Lal was beaten with a pistol’s butt and robbed by three masked men who fled on a scooter. Following a probe led by the Gandhi Nagar SHO, police examined over 300 CCTV cameras and traced the scooter to Armaan. Subsequent raids led to the arrests of Malik and Faizan, along with the recovery of a country-made pistol, cash, and the scooter.

The accused admitted to the crime, citing drug addiction and inspiration from crime-based web series.