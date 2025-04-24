Two men killed, one injured in late-night stabbing near Azadpur Sabzi Mandi: Cops

NEW DELHI: In a chilling case of violence in the early hours of Monday, two men were fatally stabbed near the Azadpur Sabzi Mandi area in Northwest Delhi.

The victims were identified as Kamal, a resident of Mahendra Park, Delhi, Amzad, a resident of Shakurpur, Delhi, and Abid, a resident of Delhi.

According to the police, the victims, identified as Kamal and Amzad, both sustained single stab wounds and were declared brought dead at BJRM Hospital. A third individual, Abid, survived the attack with an injury to his right hand and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The incident came to light around 12:45 am when the Adarsh Nagar police station received a medico-legal case (MLC) alert from BJRM Hospital.

Responding officers confirmed that Kamal and Amzad had succumbed to stab injuries. The third victim, Abid ,was admitted with a non-fatal wound to his hand.

According to the preliminary investigation and the statement given by Abid, the altercation that led to the fatal stabbings began as a minor dispute near the traffic light at Azadpur Sabzi Mandi, located along the busy GTK Road.

Abid informed authorities that two unidentified individuals were responsible for the violent assault.

The exact motive behind the attack remains unclear, but investigators are treating it as a case of targeted violence stemming from a spontaneous confrontation.

Based on Abid’s testimony and initial evidence gathered from the scene, a formal case has been registered under an FIR. The charges have been filed under Sections 103(1), 109(1), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertain to murder and abetment among other offenses.

Authorities are working to identify the accused and reconstruct the events leading to the stabbing. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses, with senior officers overseeing the investigation. Post-mortems are underway.