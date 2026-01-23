Two men killed in truck-motorcycle crash; driver held

NEW DELHI: Two men riding a motorcycle were killed after their bike collided with a truck in Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at 11.50 pm on Wednesday when police received information about a road accident.

A police team rushed to the spot and found both vehicles in the crash, a police officer said.

“Two men were found lying unconscious at the scene and were immediately shifted to BJRM Hospital for treatment. They were declared brought dead,” the officer added.

The deceased have been identified as Azad Bharti (28), who worked at a medical shop in the area, and Dipesh (28), a taxi driver.

Police said an eye-witness, identified as Rohit, was present at the spot and his statement has been recorded as part of the investigation.

“The mobile crime team also inspected the accident. Based on the facts, an FIR was registered. Both the truck and the motorcycle involved in the accident have

been seized for further examination,” he added.

The truck driver, Baljinder Singh (35), a resident of Amritsar in Punjab, has been arrested in connection with the case, police added.