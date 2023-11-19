Two men in SUV shot at in Tilak Nagar

New Delhi: Two people were shot during an argument in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area, police said on Saturday.



The injured, Digvijay alias Sajan and Vikas alias Vicky, were rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital. The shooting took place in Tilak Nagar market on Friday night.

According to police, the two victims, who were in a Mahindra Scorpio with a third sitting in the back, had an argument with and were shot at by a man who was standing by his motorcycle in the market.

The assailant, reportedly with a woman, fired a volley of gunshot at the car, the police said. The third occupant escaped the firing and was unhurt.

Digvijay received a wound in his neck and thigh and Vikas in his underarm, police said. The biker fled after firing shots.

‘The role of the woman is being probed. The victims are still unfit for statement,’ an officer said.

Digvijay and Vikas, both financiers, live in west Delhi’s Chander Vihar.