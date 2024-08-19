Two men held for firing shots in air outside Ggm nightclub

GURUGRAM: Two men from Delhi were arrested for firing in the air outside a nightclub in Gurugram. The incident took place late Saturday outside the ToyBox club in Sector 29. A team of Gurugram police arrested Yogesh and Swayam from Delhi’s Aya Nagar locality where the duo reside. As the club was only allowing the entry of couples, the two could not get in.

This led to an argument between them and the club employees and the duo fired in the air before fleeing the spot. Following a complaint by a club employee, an FIR was registered and later, the duo confessed to the police.