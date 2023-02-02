Two members of Canada-based Bambiha gang held by Special Cell

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested two active members of the infamous Devender Bambiha gang of Punjab, the officials informed on Thursday. The arrested men have been identified as Gagandeep Singh (25) and Baljeet Singh (22), both are natives of Punjab. The cops have recovered 5 semi-automatic pistols with 4 live cartridges, the investigators said.



According to DCP Special Cell, Alok Kumar, pistols were procured by Gagandeep Singh from a firearm manufacturer-cum-supplier of Khargone in MP as per directions of Canada and UAE-based handlers of the Bambiha gang. Devender Bambiha gang has a fierce rivalry with the gang of Lawerence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar. DCP further said that specific information was received that Gagandeep Singh, a member of the Bambiha gang had procured a consignment of pistols from Khargone (MP).

It was also learnt that Gagandeep Singh was on his way to Punjab via Delhi where he would meet one of his contacts near the bus stand at Dwarka-Palam Road between 10.30 am to 11.30 am on Monday. Subsequently, a raiding party led by Inspector Shiv Kumar was constituted and a trap was laid near the bus stand. Gagandeep Singh, who was carrying a backpack, was spotted at about 11 am. Later, he was nabbed by the members of the team. 4 semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore were recovered from him, DCP Special Cell mentioned.

Thereafter, a team along with accused Gagandeep Singh was sent to Punjab to arrest other members of the gang. Meanwhile, his associate Baljeet Singh was arrested on Tuesday from Phagwara, Punjab at the instance of Gagandeep Singh. A semi-automatic pistol with 4 live cartridges was recovered from his possession, Kumar confirmed.