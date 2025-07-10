Two labourers die while conducting maintenance work at Delhi hospital

NEW DELHI: Two labourers fell unconscious and died while carrying out maintenance work at a private hospital in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened at Action Balaji Hospital on Tuesday, they said, adding that those killed have been identified as Uttar Pradesh natives Birjesh (26) and Vikram (30).

According to the preliminary investigation, the two labourers had fallen unconscious while working on the maintenance of a carbon filter system inside the hospital premises, they said.

The maintenance work was reportedly being carried out by a contractor under the Annual Maintenance Contract, the police said.

After receiving information about the incident from the hospital, a team of Paschim Vihar East police station reached the hospital and found that the two workers had been declared dead by doctors, they said. The bodies have been shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem, a police officer said, adding that a crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team have been called to inspect the spot and collect evidence.

“The role of the contractor and the safety measures taken during the maintenance work are also being examined,” he added.

Further probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of death and determine any possible negligence, the police said.