Two killed & two injured in car collision near IP Metro Station

New Delhi: Two men were killed and two injured when their cars collided in central Delhi’s IP Estate area on Friday morning, police said. The police received information about the collision near IP Metro station around 1.12 am, they said.



A Ford EcoSport approaching Sarai Kale Khan from ITO and a Honda Civic coming towards ITO from Sarai Kale Khan collided with each other at the Ring Road near IP Metro station, a senior officer said.

The EcoSport’s driver — Shiv Puri Extension resident Puneet Kohli (33) — was critically injured and declared dead in the hospital. Hauz Sai Wala resident Mohammad Suhail (24), who was in the Civic, also died, the officer said.

The two other passengers in the Civic — Junaid (21) of Saiwalan and Rihan (21) of Raoab Ganj — are undergoing treatment at the LNJP Hospital, the police said. According to preliminary investigations, it appears that the Civic lost control and rammed into the EcoSport, they said.

A crime team inspected the spot and a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the IP Estate police station, the police said.

So far, the probe has revealed that the Civic first collided with the EcoSport and later climbed on top of it. However, the probe is being carried out and mechanical inspection will be conducted to ascertain the facts about the incident, police said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Suhail was driving the Civic, police said but added that it is being verified.

Puneet is survived by his father, mother and younger brother. His cousin Sharad Kapoor said Puneet admitted his uncle to a hospital last night.

“Puneet took his uncle, who was suffering with jaundice, to the Lady Hardinge Hospital last night in the emergency ward. When they reached the hospital, the doctors admitted his uncle. He had gone to Noida and later was going back to the hospital to stay there for night,” he said.

Puneet used to work as a relationship manager in a private insurance company in Defence Colony, south Delhi.

Nafees Ahmed, the cousin of Suhail, said he was returning from Okhla area after having dinner with friends.

He occasionally used to go for dinner with his friends. When he left on late Thursday evening, it was just like another outing for him, but nobody knew that it will take this tragic turn, Nafees said.

Suhail celebrated his 25th birthday on February 11. He used to work in a car AC compressor repair shop in Daryaganj. He is survived by his father Akil Ahmed and four sisters in which three are married. His mother had died around 12 years ago, Nafees said.