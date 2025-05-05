Two killed, three injured in Yamuna e-way crash

Greater Noida: At least two people were killed while three others were severely injured after an SUV travelling from Delhi to Agra on Yamuna Expressway rammed into an unidentified vehicle in Mathura in the early hours of Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place around 2 am on Sunday, near village Jabra at milestone 98 of Yamuna Expressway under Maanth Police Station area of Mathura.

A total of seven persons were travelling in the car moving towards Agra from Noida.

The deceased were identified as Pooja Singh (30), a resident of Noida, and Sumit Singh (34), a resident of Bihar’s Darbhanga, while the injured were identified as Prem Singh, Surya Singh (residents of Gaur City, Noida) and Roshan (a resident of Noida), said police.

“Upon receiving information about the accident, a police team arrived at the scene and sent the injured to the District Hospital Mathura, where two succumbed to their injuries. The incident has likely happened due to the driver dozing off.

“They were coming to Mathura for a visit when the incident happened. The badly mangled car after the collision was removed from the e-way with the help of a crane and the traffic was restored,” said SHO Maant, Jasveer Singh.

“An FIR under relevant sections of BNS is being registered,” the SHO added.