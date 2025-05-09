Two killed, three hurt in car-truck collision

NEW DELHI: Two people were killed and three injured in a collision between a canter truck and a car on the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Thursday afternoon, police said. The injured are being treated in hospital, while the truck driver fled, leaving his vehicle behind.

According to Nitesh’s complaint, he, his uncle Mahabir, Amar Singh, and Rambir were returning from Gurugram when a speeding truck rammed into their car near Rathivas Chowk at 12:10 pm. Amar Singh and Rambir were declared dead at the hospital. A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.