Two killed in road accident

NOIDA: Two men on the way to Ghaziabad died after their motorcycle was hit by a dumper here in Noida, police said on Friday. The two men, both workers at a toy manufacturing company, met with the accident near Achheja village in Badalpur Police Station area on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Amit Kumar (33), a resident of Bulandshahr district, and Santosh (24), a native of Bihar’s Sitamarhi. While returning to Ghaziabad after delivering toys in Bulandshahr, a dumper hit their motorcycle, police said. Santosh died on the spot, while Kumar succumbed at a Greater Noida hospital.