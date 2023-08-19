Two killed in crash on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Ghaziabad: A 23-year-old man and his mother were killed on Friday when a truck hit their motorcycle in this district, police said.

The accident took place in Masoori police station area, they said.

According to the police, Vikas was travelling from Muzaffarnagar to Delhi with his 47-year-old mother Mukesh when the accident took place on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

Inspector-in-charge (SHO) of Masoori police station said that, the police reached the spot and took them to the nearest hospital where the doctors declared the two dead.